Patanjali’s Coronil: HC summons Baba Ramdev on plea by DMA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: The Delhi High Court has summoned Baba Ramdev on a plea by the Delhi Medical Association which had sought a direction to restrain him from giving false information on Patanjali's Coronil.

The court orally directed Baba Ramdev's counsel to advise him against making provocative statements till the next date of hearing on July 13.

The Delhi Medical Association had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against Ramdev. The plea sought a directive to Ramdev to restrict from disseminating false statements and information about the Coronil tablet.

Meanwhile, the residents of a town in north Bihar have sought that the Yoga guru be booked for sedition for his alleged disparaging remarks against modern medicine and its practitioners.

The petition was filed in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Gyan Prakash through his counsel Sudhir Kumar Ojha, himself a serial litigant who remains in the news for petitions against top politicians, Bollywood stars and foreign heads of state.

The petition filed before the court of Acting CJM Shailendra Rai here has dubbed Ramdev''s utterances as "fraudulent", and sought invoking of IPC sections pertaining to sedition and cheating besides the Disaster Management Act.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on June 7.

Ramdev, the founder of the Patanjali Group, is in the eye of the storm over uncharitable comments against the allopathic system of medicine, including coronavirus vaccines.

The Indian Medical Association has been up in arms against the yoga guru for denigrating the tireless services rendered by doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic to which many medical practitioners have also succumbed.

His known proximity with the BJP notwithstanding, Ramdev''s comments have been met with disapproval by many leaders of the party in power at the Centre.

Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 13:08 [IST]