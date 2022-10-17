Solar eclipse 2022: Tirumala temple to be shut due to eclipse on Oct 25

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Major Hindu temples to be closed on Oct 25

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 17: Major Hindu temples across India will shut their doors on December 25 for nearly 12 hours to ward off the negative energy said to be generated by the eclipse.

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala and and around 60 other temples administered by the Tirumala Tirupathi Devsthanam. will remain closed for about 12 hours from 8.11 am till 7.30 pm owing to solar eclipse on October 25.

All VIP break darshan, 300 special entry darshan, and all other forms of privilege darshan will also be suspended on December 25.

Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam will be shut from 6 am till 6.30 pm.

The temple doors would be opened at 3.30 am for Suprabhata Seva and Mahamangala Harathi and it would remain closed from 6 am till 6.30 pm.

How to safely watch a Partial Solar Eclipse

Alayashuddhi and Samprokshana rituals will also be suspended. The devotes can enter the enter after 8 am.

Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam will remain closed from 10 am till 7.15 pm on December.

"The temple will be closed at 10 am soon after the Nitya Kalyanam and Sudarshana Homam. The temple doors will be opened at 7.15 p.m," according to the press release. Devotees will be allowed inside the temple the next day (December 26).

According to beliefs, during an eclipse, the sun and the moon, emit abnormal negative energies. Hence, the doors where the main deity is housed are closed to prevent and minimise these negative energies that could disturb the effects of the divine energy on the devotees.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and dont's to follow

Sometimes, Tulsi leaves are also placed on the idols to ward off negative energy.

Only after purification, the temples open again.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 6:54 [IST]