Parliament's Winter Session begins today: Here are key bills likely to be taken up

New Delhi, Dec 11: With the Winter Session of Parliament set to begin from Tuesday, about 43 bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage, including the all-important Triple Talaq Bill, which needs legislative approval after being promulgated as an ordinance in September.

The start of the session is coinciding with the counting of votes for assembly polls in five states, and the outcome of the high-pitched electoral battle, seen as the "semi final" ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls, is likely to be felt inside and outside Parliament.

PM's appeal

"It is a prime responsibility for all of us to contribute to the service of the nation and its people by ensuring smooth functioning of the Parliament," he said. A host of issues were brought up by the leaders of parties during the meeting. There was a consensus across party lines for ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament without disruptions and deadlocks to be resolved through constructive discussions in both the Houses.

Here's a look at the key bills which are likely to be taken up during the session:

1. The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

2. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018

3. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

4. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Bills likely to be introduced:

1. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018

2. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018

3. Women's Reservation Bill

Another 20 new bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage. Two bills have been listed for withdrawal during the session.