Parliament to resume second part of Budget Session from 14th March

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: Parliament will return to its normal functioning schedule in the second part of the Budget Session beginning 14th of this month.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will sit from 11 AM instead of working in shifts.

he decision has been taken in the wake of a decline in COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, sources said, both the Houses will continue to use their chambers and galleries.

In view of the third wave of the pandemic, the two Houses were working in shifts in the first phase of the Budget Session.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 15:35 [IST]