Parliament should hold discussions in interest of the country: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The government is ready to discuss every subject, ready to have an open discussion. The government is ready to answer every question, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Parliament should hold discussions in the interest of the country, find avenues for the progress of the country, for this, this session should be rich in ideas, positive decisions producing far-reaching effects, the PM also said.

In the festival of freedom, we would also like that there should be questions in the Parliament, there should be peace in the Parliament. As loud as the voice should be against the policies of the government, but regarding the dignity of the Parliament, the dignity of the Speaker, we should conduct that which will be useful to the young generation of the country in the coming days, he further added.

After completing more than 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, we are now rapidly moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the new variant also makes us more alert, I request all the colleagues of Parliament to be alert too.

I hope that in the future, how the Parliament was run, how well it contributed, not on the scales of who stopped the session of Parliament. The criterion would be how many hours worked in Parliament, how much positive work was done, the PM also said.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:49 [IST]