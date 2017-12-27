Parliament condemns Pak treatment of Jadhav’s, Sushma Swaraj to make statement tomorrow

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday informed the Parliament that she will make a statement on Thursday in Parliament on the treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother in Pakistan.

Parliament on Wednesday witnessed protests across all party lines condemning the way Pakistan humiliated the family of jailed Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad.

"We condemn the way KulbhushanJadhav's mother and wife were treated in Pakistan. Kulbhushan Jadhav should be brought back to the country," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha.

Various political parties, including the Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, and AIADMK, strongly protested how Pakistan treated the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former navy officer sentenced to death in Pakistan.

Swaraj, who was present in the House, said a statement on the issue would be made tomorrow.

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant also raised the issue and said India should not keep silent in the matter. Describing Pakistan as "hypocritical", Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said the incident should be criticised and demanded that Swaraj should speak on the issue.

On Tuesday, a day after the Jadhav's family met him in Islamabad, New Delhi ripped apart Islamabad's PR stunt by giving the details of the 30-minute meeting.

Pakistan government authorities under the pretext of security measures made Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife to remove mangal sutra, bangles and bindi before she met him at the foreign ministry building in Islamabad, MEA Spokesperson told media persons.

To add to their agony, it has now come to light that the media of the neighbouring country has referred to the Indian prisoner's mother as "qatil ki maa" (murderer's mother).

The family faced questions hurled at them like - "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" and "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)".

Jadhav was arrested in March last year and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an allegation India has rubbished.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)