YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Parliament Budget Session: MPs violate Covid norms during president's joint address

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 31: MPs cutting across party lines were seen violating social distancing norms during President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Monday. MPs in the first two rows, seating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, top Union ministers and floor leaders of various parties, were socially distanced but not after that. From the third row onwards, many MPs did not follow Covid protocol.

    Representational Image

    This included several Union ministers. In some benches of the Central Hall meant to seat five, seven MPs were crammed together.

    Several parliamentarians were seen chatting with some of them dropping their masks. Following the spike in Covid cases during the third wave, arrangements have been made for MPs to sit in the Central Hall gallery as well as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers. During the budget session beginning on Monday, parliament proceedings will be conducted in two shifts Rajya Sabha in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening.

    More BUDGET News  

    Read more about:

    budget

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X