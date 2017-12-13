Parliament attack: A time line

On December 13, 2001, terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked the Indian Parliament. 17 years have gone by and India has witnessed several more attacks as Pakistan continues to protect its so-called freedom fighters.
The probe into the Parliament attack was not an easy one. Piecing together the evidence was one of the hardest things to do. Let us take a look at the timeline.
- Dec 13, 2001: Parliament was attacked. Five terrorists enter into the Parliament complex and kill nine people, injuring 15.
- December 15: Professor S A R Geelani, Afzal Guru and Shaukat Hassan arrested by Delhi police.
- December 25: Pakistan carries out a ceremonial arrest of Maulana Masood Azhar, the mastermind.
- December 18, 2002: Trial court awards death sentence to Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hassan and Geelani.
- October 29, 2003: Geelani is acquitted in the case by the Delhi High Court. The death sentences of the two other accused are upheld.
- August 4, 2005: Supreme Court upholds Afzal Guru's death sentence. Geelani's acquittal is not interfered with while the death sentence of Hassan commuted to ten years.
- Jan 12, 2007: Supreme Court dismisses Afzal Guru's plea for review of a death sentence.
- February 9, 2013: Afzal Guru is hanged at the Tihar jail.
