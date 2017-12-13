Parliament attack: A time line

On December 13, 2001, terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked the Indian Parliament. 17 years have gone by and India has witnessed several more attacks as Pakistan continues to protect its so-called freedom fighters.

The probe into the Parliament attack was not an easy one. Piecing together the evidence was one of the hardest things to do. Let us take a look at the timeline.

Dec 13, 2001: Parliament was attacked. Five terrorists enter into the Parliament complex and kill nine people, injuring 15.

Parliament was attacked. Five terrorists enter into the Parliament complex and kill nine people, injuring 15. December 15: Professor S A R Geelani, Afzal Guru and Shaukat Hassan arrested by Delhi police.

Professor S A R Geelani, Afzal Guru and Shaukat Hassan arrested by Delhi police. December 25: Pakistan carries out a ceremonial arrest of Maulana Masood Azhar, the mastermind.

Pakistan carries out a ceremonial arrest of Maulana Masood Azhar, the mastermind. December 18, 2002: Trial court awards death sentence to Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hassan and Geelani.

Trial court awards death sentence to Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hassan and Geelani. October 29, 2003: Geelani is acquitted in the case by the Delhi High Court. The death sentences of the two other accused are upheld.

Geelani is acquitted in the case by the Delhi High Court. The death sentences of the two other accused are upheld. August 4, 2005: Supreme Court upholds Afzal Guru's death sentence. Geelani's acquittal is not interfered with while the death sentence of Hassan commuted to ten years.

Supreme Court upholds Afzal Guru's death sentence. Geelani's acquittal is not interfered with while the death sentence of Hassan commuted to ten years. Jan 12, 2007: Supreme Court dismisses Afzal Guru's plea for review of a death sentence.

Supreme Court dismisses Afzal Guru's plea for review of a death sentence. February 9, 2013: Afzal Guru is hanged at the Tihar jail.

