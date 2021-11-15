Parl committee to hold meet with crypto industry stakeholders

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 15: A parliamentary committee on finance will hold a meeting today with the top stakeholders of the crypto industry. The meeting will be a closed door one and will have participants from the top crypto exchanges, members of the Blockchain Assets Council among others.

This is the first time that the committee has invited industry stakeholders to formally have a discussion on the issue. The meeting comes just days after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi held discussions on the way forward for cryptocurrency over its misleading claims of huge investment returns.

PTI reported on Saturday that the government made a consensus that attempts to mislead the youth through over-promising and non-transparent advertising have to be stopped.

The government is cognizant of the fact that this is an evolving technology, it will keep a close watch and take proactive steps. There was also consensus that the steps taken in this field by the government will be progressive and forward-looking, PTI also reported.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:44 [IST]