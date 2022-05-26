'Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development: PM Modi

Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday blasted dynastic politics as the "biggest enemy" of democracy and the youth of our country.

While addressing BJP workers in Hyderabad, PM Modi said,''Pariwarwaadi' party is not just a political problem but the biggest enemy of the democracy and the youth of our country. Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family.''

He said,''Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people.''

BJP leaders expect that Modi's visit will infuse new enthusiasm in the party as it gears up for upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

With ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) reportedly mulling the idea to go for early elections, BJP leaders expect Modi's visit to be a morale booster for the party.

The Assembly elections in the State are due towards the end of 2023 but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reported to be planning to go for polls by the end of current year or early next year.

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 13:43 [IST]