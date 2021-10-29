Parin Majithia’s YourHomes Offers Interior Design, Architectural Marvels And Helps Build Your Dream Home

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

YourHomes, as the name suggests, is a real estate firm primarily into finding perfect homes for the buyers and then offering them interior designing and execution services.It aims at building your dream homes that you have always fantasized about. Founded by Mr. Parin Majithia, YourHomes is a real estate company established on the principles of innovation and creativity. The company has several teams of professionals who are experts in their field.

Based out of Mumbai, this company has immense experience in turning dreams into reality when it comes to constructing homes. They understand that building a home is not an easy task and comes with several challenges. Therefore, Mr. Parin Majithia, with his tremendous experience in construction, founded YourHomes with a goal to take up this challenging task and rising to the occasion so that you can have the perfect home you have always dreamed of living in with your family.

The company considers all the relevant factors and makes it a smooth process for their clients so that they have a pleasant and satisfactory experience with the result. Gone are the days when you had to run after the builder to get an update about your home. By the time people received the keys to their home, they would end up getting tired of the entire process. This is precisely what YourHomes aims to change! The company believes in keeping its clients in the loop throughout the construction process so that their inputs and feedback can be implemented on the go. This helps in building a house that is more in line with the client's vision than it would be if the builders went with their own personal vision.

Mr. Majithia is an entrepreneur and a successful architecture who has carved his own niche and made a name for himself in the industry. With YourHomes, he strives to take the company to new heights by building architectural marvels and completing immaculate projects according to the satisfaction of their clients. In the words of Mr. Majithia, "If a customer is pleased with your services, that makes for the successful completion of a project."

The company is backed by qualified and licensed professionals with years of experience under their belts. The company works with the mantra of "perfection and client satisfaction", which helps them stay ahead of the competition. At YourHomes, you can expect creativity and dedication at its best to build you your dream home!

