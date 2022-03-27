YouTube
    ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Let's talk stress free examinations, says PM Modi

    New Delhi, Mar 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted students to celebrate the festival of examinations at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) event on April 1.

    "Come, let's celebrate the festival of examinations. Let's talk stress free examinations. See you on 1st April at Pariksha Pe Charcha," PM Modi said in a tweet.

    The event, where the PM interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

    The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year. The event will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

