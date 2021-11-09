Param Bir Singh extortion case: 2 cops remanded in Maha CID custody for 7 days

Rs 7 billion assets, Rs 140 million cash was what group that bombed Sri Lanka had

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 9: Two police officers, who were arrested on Monday in connection with an extortion case filed at Marine Drive police station against them and former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh, have been remanded in the custody of the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for seven days by a Mumbai court.

Inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke were produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate R M Nerlikar. While Gopale was earlier posted in the Mumbai crime branch and is currently posted at the Khandala police training centre, Korke is working in the Naigaon local arms unit.

The court remanded them in the CID's custody for further probe into the case.

The FIR names Param Bir Singh and seven others, including DCP (crime branch) Akbar Pathan, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shrikant Shinde and ACP Sanjay Patil.

During the investigation into the case, police had arrested Agarwal's former business partner Sanjay Punamia and his associate Sunil Jain.

Shyamsunder Agrawal was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) at Juhu police station for his alleged links with underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel and the case is now being investigated by the CID.

Agrawal had alleged that based on this "false" case, Param Bir Singh and other police officers extorted money from him at the behest of his former business partner Sanjay Punamiya, as per the FIR. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 17:01 [IST]