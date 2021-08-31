Panneerselvam and other AIADMK MLAs arrested for staging protest in Chennai

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Aug 31: Police arrested AIADMK MLAs, including AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for staging protest against the proposed bill to merge Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University in Villupuram with Annamalai University.

AIADMK members walk out of the assembly and held a protest on Walaja Road of proposed bill of merging Villupuram J Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University *

AIADMK legislators have protested against the proposed bill to merge Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University, which was announced during the AIADMK regime. Led, engaged in road blockade. They were arrested by the police.

The Higher Education Department Minister Ponmudi has approved a bill to merge Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University, which was announced in Villupuram during the last regime in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.

Ponmudi filed Former minister and AIADMK MLA Anbalagan said that the AIADMK was opposed to it. The Deputy Leader of the Opposition O. Panner Selvam to speak in this regard.

Panneerselvam sought to argue But Speaker Appavu who refused to allow it, said the bill was currently being introduced in the Assembly. He said members could express their views when the bill comes up for discussion. But AIADMK members walked out in protest.

Then the Deputy Leader of the Opposition O. Panner Selvam and the AIADMK members led by Panneer Selvam held a protest on Walaja Road opposite to the Kalaivanar Stadium where the assembly is being held and engaged in dharna.

Due to the protest there was a traffic conjestion lasted for about 20 minutes.

Then the police arrested the opposition leader O. Panner Selvam and his party AIADMK legislators, were arrested and taken away in a police vehicle.