    Panic strikes following bomb threat at Gurugram hotel

    New Delhi, Sep 13: A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said.

    The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources said, news agency PTI reported.

    A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.

    "The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," the official added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 14:55 [IST]
