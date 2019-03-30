Panic on Jammu highway as car explodes near CRPF convoy

Srinagar, Mar 30: A CRPF bus was damaged on Saturday after an explosion took place in a car on Jammu-Srinagar Highway. No casualties have been reported.

The blast occurred in the car as the convoy was nearby on the Banihal highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The driver is absconding and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have started an investigation into the matter.

CRPF jawan kills 3 colleagues in Jammu and Kashmir

On February 14, at least 42 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 30 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district that also left many critically wounded.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir.