India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 21 others in the Panchkula Industrial Plot Allotment Scam.

The case involves the allocation of 14 industrial plots worth Rs 30.34 crore to the acquaintances of the then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in 2013.