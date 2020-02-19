Pak’s terror camps are full, but Indian Army is hitting them hard

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: Terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "are full", but the Pakistan army's attempts to infiltrate terrorists under the cover of ceasefire violations are being responded to in a "hard and punishing" manner, a senior Army commander said here.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, who has been heading the strategic command of the Kashmir-based XV Corps, is confident that Pakistan will not succeed in its attempts to push terrorists into the Valley and disturb the prevailing peace.

"All terrorist camps and launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are full. These terrorist cadres are desperate to infiltrate with the help of Pakistan army, which who indulge in firing at our posts. Our befitting response to ceasefire violations has been swift, hard and punishing," he said.