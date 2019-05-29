  • search
    Pakistani terrorist killed in Kashmir was plotting attacks on civilians

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Srinagar, May 29: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kachwan forest area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

    The operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, he said.

    Pakistani terrorist killed in Kashmir was plotting attacks on civilians

    In the subsequent exchange of fire, two gunmen were killed, the official said.

    He said one of them was identified as Faisal Nazir Mir, a resident of Anantnag, and incriminating materials recovered at the site of the encounter revealed that the other was a Pakistani citizen.

    As per the police records, both were affiliated with the JeM, the official said, adding that Mir had joined the outfit recently.

    J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag

    "The Pakistani terrorist, as per the police records, was involved in conspiring and executing a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities. He was wanted by the law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes, and several terror crime cases were registered against him," the spokesman said.

    He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

    Police registered a case and all these materials were taken into the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other cases, the official said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 6:37 [IST]
