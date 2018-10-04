World Animal Welfare Day: Pakistani bully dog protecting Bengalurean from threats

Bengaluru, Oct 4: We all know the storyline of Salman Khan starrer Bhajarangi Bhaijaan in which the protagonist takes risks to reunite the Pakistani girl with her parents. A kind of strange but it is fact that a bully dog, mostly found in Pakistan, is protecting his master-cum-friend Rakesh Shukla who has dedicated his life to protect to stray dogs in Bengaluru.

Shilpi, as the dog called by his master, has built a strong bond with Rakesh Shukla to the extent that he feels safe and secure from possible threats in a sparsely populated area.

The bully dog also accompanies him when he goes out of the farm, which is in Doddaballapuara, on errands. Rakesh has written on the van 'Beware of Shilpi'.

In fact, Rakesh has had issues with vested interests in the area for his philanthropic activities. Many a time he was threatened to shut the farm or else to face dire consequence. Three dogs were poisoned for ignoring their threats.

'Now, Pakistani bully dog is protecting an Indian from possible harm,' chuckles Rakesh. But how did a Pakistani Bully dig end up with a man in Bengaluru is an interesting story.

Pakistani bully dog Shilpi, a Pakistani bully dog breed, was confiscated in Delhi. Owing to unpredictable nature and in absence of care-takers, the rescuers wanted to euthanise the dog. Fortunately, a dog lover from Delhi Mr. Rajdeep Dattaray contacted Rakesh Shukla and sent footage of Shilpi. From Delhi to Bengaluru Rakesh Shukla without second thoughts decided to bring Shilpi to Bengaluru. She came in flight and in a big crate. The next day, she was upset when she came out of the cage, "She is focused on me, naturally very territorial in temperament. Owing to personal security concerns, I take her with me wherever I go in my van which is also a well-furnished mobile office, " said Shukla. Fight unto death He said, "In fact, Pakistani bully dog is used for fighting and people place bets on dogs which is illegal. These dogs are smuggled for sport." Fight unto death is the nature this breed mostly found in Punjab. Found in mostly in Pakistan These large muscular Mastiff dogs are found mostly in Pakistan and their name is derived from the Hindi word Bohli meaning "heavily wrinkled" and Kutta meaning "dog". This breed was developed during the British Colonial rule in India and primarily used for sporting purposes.