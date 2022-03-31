YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan's no confidence vote deferred to April 3

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Mar 31: The crucial no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been deferred to April 3.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khans no confidence vote deferred to April 3

    The proceedings of the National Assembly of Pakistan was adjourned till April 3 after the members of the Opposition demanded voting on the no-trust motion, as per Geo News.

    It had the presence of over 172 members from the Opposition. On the other hand, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the assembly on the condition that no condition vote is withdrawn by the Opposition.

    On the other hand, Khan is set to address the nation later tonight ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

    Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, on Twitter, wrote, "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight". It comes after Pakistan National Assembly decided take up discussion on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in the Lower House session which is scheduled at 4 pm today.

    The Pakistan PM deferred his address to the nation on Thursday following an announcement about talking to people about a "foreign-funded conspiracy letter" to show "evidence" of attempts to topple his government.

    In the 342-member National Assembly, Imran Khan's party has 155 members. It needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. With 24 of its own MNAs turning dissidents. PTI

    More IMRAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 21:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X