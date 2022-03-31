Pakistan PM Imran Khan's no confidence vote deferred to April 3

Why is Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

Islamabad, Mar 31: The crucial no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been deferred to April 3.

The proceedings of the National Assembly of Pakistan was adjourned till April 3 after the members of the Opposition demanded voting on the no-trust motion, as per Geo News.

It had the presence of over 172 members from the Opposition. On the other hand, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the assembly on the condition that no condition vote is withdrawn by the Opposition.

On the other hand, Khan is set to address the nation later tonight ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, on Twitter, wrote, "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight". It comes after Pakistan National Assembly decided take up discussion on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in the Lower House session which is scheduled at 4 pm today.

The Pakistan PM deferred his address to the nation on Thursday following an announcement about talking to people about a "foreign-funded conspiracy letter" to show "evidence" of attempts to topple his government.

In the 342-member National Assembly, Imran Khan's party has 155 members. It needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. With 24 of its own MNAs turning dissidents. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 21:17 [IST]