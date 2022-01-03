Pakistan now infiltrating its Army personnel into India

New Delhi, Jan 03: The Indian Army foiled an attempt by the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Keran Sector. Swift action by the troops on the Line of Control foiled a bud and eliminated a Pakistani terrorist, Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said.

Meanwhile the Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the body of the infiltrator who was killed while he was trying to cross the LoC in the Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

The man killed has been identified as Mohammad Shabir Malik. The Indian Army suspect that he may have been part of Pakistan's BAT. The Army said that the incident site was located on the Pakistan side of our anti-infiltration obstacle system. The infiltration attempt was spotted early. Ambushes were laid and the infiltrator was eliminated, following which the body was recovered. One AK rifle, ammunition, and seven grenades were also recovered, Major General Pendharkar said.

He also said that the incident clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism. A hotline communication has been made to the Pakistan Army from our side asking them to take the body of the infiltrator back.

He further added that a search of the belongings of the slain Pakistan national revealed a Pakistan national ID card and vaccination certificate issued by the country's Ministry of Health. The photo on the card shows the man in a Pakistan armed forces uniform Major General Pendharkar also said. He also added that the infiltration attempt was a complete breach of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan that was announced in February last year.

