    Pakistan has no locus stand on territories it has illegally occupied

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: India has issued a demarcate to Pakistan protesting the Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan. India has said that the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India.

    On the order, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

    Representational Image

    It was further conveyed that such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh by Pakistan nor grave human rights violations, exploitation & denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past 7 decades.

    Government of India's position in the matter is reflected in the resolution passed by the Parliament in 1994 by consensus, the MEA also said.

    Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions & continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of J&K, the MEA also said.

