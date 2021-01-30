Ceasefire violation by Pak in three sectors along LoC

Pak violates ceasefire in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Jan 30: The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.

The firing from across the border started around 10.10 pm on Friday in the Bobiyaan border outpost area of Hiranagar sector, prompting an effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3 am but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.

The BSF detected two cross-border tunnels, one each in the Bobiyaan and Pansar areas of Hiranagar sector, on January 13 and 23 respectively, frustrating Pakistan's attempt to push terrorists into India.

Both the 150-metre tunnels were detected during an anti-tunneling drive along the IB by the border-guarding force.