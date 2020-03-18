  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak army targets forward posts at J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: The Pakistan army for the third consecutive day targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir with firing from small arms and mortar shelling on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

    The firing and shelling from across the border in Poonch district's Mankote and Mendhar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) started at 6 am, he said.

    Pak army targets forward posts at J&K

    The Indian Army retaliated and gave a befittingly reply, the spokesman said.

    The cross-border firing and shelling was continuing when last reports were received, a police official said.

    India slams, China-Pak for reference on Jammu and Kashmir

    There is no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling, which has caused panic among those living along the LoC, he said.

    The nearby Kirni and Qasba sectors witnessed heavy Pakistani shelling in the past two days.

    More PAKISTAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    pakistan army targeted jammu and kashmir firing

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 7:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X