Padmavati row: Haryana BJP leader offers Rs 10 crore for beheading Deepika, Bhansali

Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu has promised a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the director and the lead actor of the biopic Deepika Padukone.

"Want to congratulate Meerut youth for announcing Rs five crore bounty for beheading Deepika, Bhansali. We will reward the ones beheading them, with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family's needs," Amu said on Sunday.

He also threatened to 'break legs' of actor Ranveer Singh for his comments, though he did not make clear which remark he was referring to.

Amu further said that he will quit BJP if needed and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exercise his powers to strike down film, ANI reported.

Thakur Abhishek Som, the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Yuva Mahasabha had offered Rs five crore to anyone who beheaded Bhansali and Padukone.

Meanwhile, he proposed release date of 'Padmavati' has been deferred.

OneIndia News