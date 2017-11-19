Padmavati release date postponed after protests; Not to be released on Dec 1

The makers of 'Padmavati' movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been deferred following the protests by several Rajput groups and royals in Rajasthan.

Viacom18, makers of Padmavati, said that they have voluntarily deferred film's release date, reported PTI.

The makers said that a new release date would be announced once the "requisite clearances" were in place.

The protesters have also declared a bounty of Rs 50 lakh on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the Bajirao Mastani star.

Earlier on Friday, a 'private screening' was held for select mediapersons and journalists Rajat Sharma and Arnab Goswami have said the film upholds Rajput pride.

OneIndia News