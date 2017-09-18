Padmanabhaswamy Temple to allow Yesudas to visit shrine

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple executive committee on Monday decided to allow eminent carnatic vocalist and playback singer KJ Yesudas to visit the temple, where only Hindus are allowed.

Yesudas had earlier applied for permission to offer worship at the centuries-old Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

Hailing from a Roman Catholic family, the Malayalam singer had earlier been denied entry into the famous Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur in Thrissur district and Kadampuzha Devi temple in Malappuram for being a 'non-Hindu'.

However, Yesudas has been a regular visitor to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and Mookambika temple at Kollur in Karnataka.

A Padma Vibhushan awardee and winner of multiple national and State awards, Yesudas has sung over one lakh songs in various Indian languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi in his 56 year-long singing career.

He has also rendered numerous devotional songs in praise of Hindu Gods.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs