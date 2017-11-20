Padamavati controversy: Show-cause notice to BJP chief Media coordinator

Haryana BJP leaders are in damage-control mode after BJP Chief Media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu announced a bounty on Padamavati movie actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Suraj Pal Amu had announced Rs 10 crore bounty on Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. Suraj Pal Amu passed derogatory remarks against the trio, threatening them for the portrayal of Rajput queen Padmavati and Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

However, the party dissociates itself from Suraj Pal Amu's comments.

BJP leader Anil Jain, said, "Party has nothing to do with such statements, a show cause notice has been sent to him. There is rule of law in Haryana and no one can issue such fatwas."

But, Suraj Pal Amu told ANi that he has no information of any show cause notice issued to him.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been facing trouble since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice -- in Jaipur and Kolhapur -- and the director was roughed up by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year.

Rajput groups and some BJP members have accused Bhansali of distorting facts in the movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to be released on December 1.

OneIndia News