P&W engine problem: Another IndiGo neo aircraft grounded

New Delhi, Sep 11: IndiGo has grounded another Airbus A320 neo aircraft due to Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engine problem, sources said on Tuesday.

The aircraft was grounded on Monday afternoon after it operated from Nagpur to New Delhi. The sources said oil chips were detected in the engine, a problem responsible for grounding other IndiGo neo aircraft earlier as well.

Confirming the snag, the airline in a statement said "post normal completion of a flight, an IndiGo aircraft was proactively grounded for a routine engine replacement yesterday. There was no impact on our flight operations".

IndiGo and GoAir, both budget carriers, have been grappling with P&W engine problems for several months. There are 60 A320 neos with P&W engines - 41 with IndiGo and 19 with GoAir. With the incidents of grounding happening with an alarming regularity, Civil Aviation Minster Suresh Prabhu last month sought a detailed report from avaition regulator DGCA on the issue.

Earlier in August, IndiGo grounded a brand new Airbus A320 neo plane, which had flown less then 50 hours after it was delivered to the airline on July 31 this year.

On September 1, a Pune-bound Airbus A320 neo plane of GoAir from Bengaluru had to return after the engine reportedly failed midair.

