Republic-P-MAQRQ exit poll: AAP set for big win in Punjab

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: It appears as though the Aam Aadmi Party is set to form the government in Punjab. While the India-Today Axis My India poll predicts, 76 to 90 seats for the AAP, the Republic TV-P-MARQ exit says the party will win the state.

P-MARQ says that the APP will win Punjab with a majority, while the Congress would be a distant second, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP alliance.

The exit poll predicts 62 to 70 for AAP while the Congress is set to win 23-3 seats.

The SAD and the BJP are projected to win 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. The others would win 1 to 3 seats in the 117 member assembly of Punjab.

While, the ruling Congress could bag anywhere between 19-31 seats, followed by the Akali Dal with 7-11 seats, and BJP with 1-4 seats, the India-Today Axis My India exit poll said.