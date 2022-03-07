YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic-P-MAQRQ exit poll: AAP set for big win in Punjab

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 07: It appears as though the Aam Aadmi Party is set to form the government in Punjab. While the India-Today Axis My India poll predicts, 76 to 90 seats for the AAP, the Republic TV-P-MARQ exit says the party will win the state.

    P-MARQ exit poll: AAP set for big win in Punjab

    P-MARQ says that the APP will win Punjab with a majority, while the Congress would be a distant second, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP alliance.

    The exit poll predicts 62 to 70 for AAP while the Congress is set to win 23-3 seats.

    The SAD and the BJP are projected to win 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. The others would win 1 to 3 seats in the 117 member assembly of Punjab.

    While, the ruling Congress could bag anywhere between 19-31 seats, followed by the Akali Dal with 7-11 seats, and BJP with 1-4 seats, the India-Today Axis My India exit poll said.

    More EXIT POLLS News  

    Read more about:

    exit polls Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X