Oxford Dictionary's has a new update with words like Chutzpadik, Next tomorrow and many more

New Delhi, Jan 24: The reputed Oxford English Dictionary has recently updated its vocabulary in which a total of 29 Nigerian words and expressions have been included in January.

Ember Month, Danfo, Non-indigene, Guber, Tokunbo, MamaPut, Kannywood, Next Tomorrow, Chutzpadik, awesomesauce, droning, weaksauce, taxicab are among the list of new words that have been added this year.

Words like tokunboh, buka and bukateria, which feature on the list are dominantly coined from Nigerian languages, while some others like agric and guber are shortened forms of English words.

The new entry on the list 'Next tomorrow' is an expression regarded as the oldest among the over 25 uniquely Nigerian words/expressions.

Chutzpadik refers to being self-confident or audacious. It is a word borrowed from Yiddish, a Jewish language.

While noonie means female genitals, mouthie refers to a person's mouth and next tomorrow is a term suggesting the day after tomorrow.

Another category that features heavily are words like sef, gist and k-leg that are mainstays in pidgin.

In an interview with PTI earlier, Jonathan Dent, OED Senior Assistant Editor, had said, "Each new and revised entry has been painstakingly researched, and at no point have our editors simply mailed it in."