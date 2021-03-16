YouTube
    Over 30 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, highest so far

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: More than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on March 15, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 3,29,47,432, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has touched 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.

    Covid-19 vaccine is safe, no evidence of increased risks, blood clot say AstraZeneca

    Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.

    Of the cumulative 3,29,47,432 doses which have been administered till now, 2,70,79,484 beneficiaries received the 1st dose and 58,67,948 individuals have taken the 2nd dose.

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 10:39 [IST]
