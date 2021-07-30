Over 3.8 lakh people without photo ID documents vaccinated through Co-WIN

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 30: As many as 3.83 lakh people without any photo ID documents have been vaccinated through Co-WIN till July 26, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Friday.

    All beneficiaries who have received vaccines in India are registered on the Co-WIN portal, she said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

    "As on 26th July 2021, a total of 3.83 lakh persons without any photo ID documents have been vaccinated through Co-WIN," she said.

    The Centre has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to facilitate vaccination of eligible beneficiaries who do not possess the prescribed photo ID documents.

    Registration and vaccination of people without access to digital technology can be done through walk-in registration and vaccination of either single individual or groups of individuals at COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC), registration at common service centres, registration of up to four persons using a single mobile number to facilitate registration of people without mobile phones, use of assisted registrations through National COVID-19 Helpline (1075) or state integrated helplines.

    In addition, Persons Without Identity (PWI) can be vaccinated under special sessions.

