Over 25.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states so far: Centre

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 12: More than 25.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said today.

Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement.

"More than 1.12 crore (1,12,41,187) Covid vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs to be administered," it added.

Furthermore, the ministry said more than 10,81,300 vaccine doses are being manufactured and will be received by states and union territories within the next three days.

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 20:17 [IST]