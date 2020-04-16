Over 2,000 nationals attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Tablighi Jamaat came under the scanner after those who attended the congregation in Delhi spread the virus to several others. The agencies have and continue to track several members of the Jamaat who attended the congregation.

The agencies say that 2,041 foreign nationals attended the congregation held at Nizamuddin last month. Reports say that nine Chinese nationals too had attended the congregation. There were Indonesians also who were part of this event, the report also says.

Of the 9,000 who attended the event, 1,100 have tested positive for coronavirus. These persons are being treated at the various hospitals in New Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs has blacklisted over 800 foreign nationals who attended the congregation for violation of visa norms. The ministry said that these persons ought to have obtained a religious visa, but took part in these activities while holding a tourist visa.

A look out circular has been issued and several states have given an ultimatum to these persons to surrender and undergo tests.

Meanwhile,Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has been booked for culpable homicide after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to coronavirus.

Kandhalvi had organised the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month against the social distancing protocol imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

An FIR was registered against the cleric on March 31 at Crime Branch police station on a complaint of the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin.

He was earlier booked for holding the event, police said.

After several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event succumbed to coronavirus, we added IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the FIR against the leader,a police official said.