    Over 100 Afghan nationals on their way home from India via Tehran

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Over 100 Afghan nationals have left India for Tehran on their way back to Afghanistan, Afghan embassy officials said on Saturday.

    Representational Image
    Several hundred Afghan nationals, who had come to India for a variety of reasons including for medical treatment, are waiting to return to Afghanistan following the suspension of civilian flights between the two countries after the Taliban captured power in Kabul on August 15.

    The first group of over 100 Afghan nationals left for Tehran on a Mahan Airline flight on Friday, the officials said.

    They said the group would reach Afghanistan after a few hours of transit layover in Tehran.

    "We expect more such flights in the coming weeks for the return of all the stranded Afghans," said an official.

    X