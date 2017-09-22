Outsiders may create problem during Durga Puja: West Bengal DGP

West Bengal Government on Friday it would not be appealing against Calcutta High Court's order on Durga idol immersion. The Calcutta HC has revoked Trinamool Congress government's decision to hold up immersion on the day of Muharram citing law and order issue.

However, the state police claimed that the state agencies have inputs about anti-social elements plans to create trouble during Durga puja celebrations.

DGP Kolkata told reporters that the police has an input that 'some people from outside will try to create problems'. "We are ready to face any situation," he added.

On permission to idol immersion, West Bengal Home Secretary said permission would be granted depending on circumstances and situation.

Depending on circumstances and situation, permission will be granted :West Bengal Home Secretary on Durga idol immersion

The Calcutta HC In its order, allowed the immersion of idol till 12 am on all days including Muharram. It also asked the police to ensure routes are designated for immersion and Tazia

The state police was asked to maintain law and order and ensure smooth passage of the processions of Durga idols and Muharram simultaneously.

