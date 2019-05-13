Outrage in Kashmir after 3-year-old raped by neighbour in bathroom

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, May 13: A shocking incident has rocked the Kashmir Valley during the holy month of Ramzan. There has been a widespread outrage in Kashmir over the rape of three-year-old girl by her neighbour.

A 3-year-old girl was raped by a 20-year-old neighbour at Malikpora village in the Tregam area of Sumbal, North Kashmir on Friday.

The girl was admitted to the hospital and her condition is still critical. It is unbelievable that a local welfare trust named Islamic Educational Trust has come to the rescue of the rapist, Tahir Ashraf Mir, by calling him a minor.

A certificate issued by the institute that has gone viral on social media which refers to Tahir as a minor who studied there till 2017 and was born in July 2009.

The J&K Police has arrested the accused rapist, Tahir who is stated to be a paedophile and may have abused many local minor girls. The residents of Malikpora village staged a demonstration at Srinagar demanding the culprit to be hanged.

While various political, social and religious organisations of the Valley have demanded a fast-track investigation into the case and exemplary punishment for the culprit, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti sought application of Islamic Sharia law, which calls for death penalty for such offenses as a punishment.

On Sunday, massive protests were held by angry crowds in various parts of the Valley's Bandipore and Baramulla districts against the incident. At places, the police used force to break up these protests, the witnesses said.

The protesters were demanding death for the accused who has already been arrested by the police. They criticised the management of a local school for certifying that the accused is a minor and demanded impartial probe into the entire incident.

Meanwhile, Condemning the rape of a three-year-old girl, Ittehadul Muslimeen has called for a complete shutdown across Kashmir on Monday.

The incident has occurred barely a year after an 8-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Bakarwal community in Jammu's Kathua district was gang-raped, drugged and murdered by the acquaintances of a local temple priest and policemen, which shocked the entire country.