Our vaccination program is the largest in the world: PM Modi at 2nd Global Covid Summit

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 2nd Global Covid Summit on Thursday hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that the Covid pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test the resilience of open societies. He stated that India adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India adopted a people-centric strategy to combat the pandemic and has made the highest ever allocation for its health budget this year. He stated that India was running the largest vaccination campaign in the world and had vaccinated close to 90 per cent of its adult population and more than fifty million children.

PM Modi said, "Our vaccination program is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90% of the alien population and more than 50 million children. India manufactures four WHO-approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year."

Last month, India laid the foundation of WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine in India with an aim to make this age-old knowledge available to the world, he added. "It is clear that a coordinated global response is required to combat future health emergencies," he claimed.

Prime Minister also called for strengthening and reforming the WHO to create a stronger and more resilient global health security architecture.

The Indian PM had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by President Biden on 22 September 2021.