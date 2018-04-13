‘Our daughters will definitely get justice’: Modi on Kathua, Unnao rapes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 13) finally broke his silence on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, for which his government has drawn widespread criticism. Modi said that culprits would not be spared, adding that society should be ashamed of such incidents.

"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society, we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," Modi said at Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi.

Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the way the grand old party treated Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar post-independence.

"Congress used all its power to remove any mention of Baba Saheb from the country's history. This is the bitter truth of history that when Baba Saheb was alive, Congress left no stone un-turned to insult him," he said.

"Baba Saheb would not have imagined that after independence govt with a working culture of 'latkana, atkana and bhatkana' will come to power. In the last 4 years our govt has re-started work on programs & schemes that have been pending for many-many years," he added.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi observed a candlelight vigil on the midnight intervening Thursday (April 12) and Friday (April 13) at the India Gate in New Delhi to register his protest against the growing incidents of crime against women.

Gandhi earlier said the "unimaginable brutality" cannot go unpunished, and called the violence against the child a crime against humanity. He was referring to Kathua gangrape in which an 8-year-old girl was raped and killed.

The BJP government is drawing a lot of flak over rape of a minor in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, and Unnao rape case, which allegedly involves BJP MLA, Kuldeep Senger.

The Kathua rape and murder was a gruesome act in which an 8 year lost her life. The Jammu police has filed its charge sheet in the case and details the most horrific crime one has seen in recent times. Following the charge sheet, protests had broken out in which some sought to defend the accused persons. The Jammu police say that the primary intention of the murder was to frighten the Bakarwal community to which the girl belongs. The intention was to dislodge the nomadic tribe, the police said.

[Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Why PM Modi's silence is deafening]

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger on Thursday at the Makhi police station in Unnao. The case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (including Section 376 for rape) and POCSO Act. The four-time lawmaker and his brothers allegedly gang-raped the girl in Unnao - who later attempted suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday.

