Ordinance in place but attack on triple talaq victims intensifies

New Delhi, Sep 24: The government has brought ordinance on triple talaq as it failed to get the bill on the issue passed in the Rajya Sabha however the Lok Sabha already passed it. But attacks on such women are continuing who are raising voice against triple talaq and Nikah-Halala. The victim was acid attacked on September 23 while a petitioner Farzana was stabbed on September 8, 2018.

The victim Razia belongs to Hyatpur and she was allegedly attacked by her brother-in-law (elder brother of her husband) and maternal uncle of her husband. Her brother was also attacked whose entire back is burnt by the acid attack. Farzana, another victim and petitioner, was also attack on September 8. Sabnam is another victim facing the same ordeal.

Also Read | Shiv Sena welcomes triple talaq ordinance; Urges govt to build Ram temple

Women activist Amber Zaidi told One India that Parliament failed to protect Muslim women. Razia is a double victim of triple talaq and Nikah-Halala. The victim tried to register the FIR earlier to the threat from her husband's family but police refused them. Somehow the family reached to the Additional Director General of police (ADG) then her FIR was registered. Her husband's family was putting pressure on her to withdraw FIR lodged under Section 376 and various other sections of IPC.

As per information reached, she was traveling on motorbike when Sannu maternal uncle of her husband and brother-in-law Alam have attacked them with acid. Her husband's maternal uncle was driving bike while brother in-law was riding pillion and threw the acid on them. Her face is burned and her brother's back is burnt. The new FIR has been registered in Sambhal and her brother was taken to police station to ask about the detail of attack.

Also Read | Centre clears Ordinance criminalising triple talaq: A timeline

Farzana, another Muslim woman from Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad, had been attacked along with his brother by assailants in which his brother has got seriously injured. They were attacked by knives. She had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking abolition of Nikah-Halala practice. He was always suspecting attack as she was getting threat and had already lodged FIR with the police. Her father-in-law was arrested and her husband surrendered recently. Farzana's husband got bail on August 7 only.