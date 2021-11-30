Opposition likely to skip entire Winter Session

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Congress and 13 other Opposition parties are likely to boycott the winter session of Parliament. The parties have been discussing this after the government passed the Bill to repeal the farm laws without debate.

When the Opposition parties meet today, they are likely to take a call on boycotting the entire session until December 23. The boycott began on Monday and is expected to continue till December 23.

The TMC is however unlikely to attend the meeting called by the Congress. The Trinamool Congress may call for a separate meeting to decide on the next course of action. The decision may depend on whether the Opposition parties get a chance to demand a law to guarantee crop support in Parliament.

The TMC will take an independent call on the matter. It had no attended the meeting on Monday which was attended by the TRS for the first time.

Congress leader, and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge will meet with other leaders to decide on the next step. "The floor leaders of opposition parties of Rajya Sabha will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decision of the government and defend parliamentary democracy," a joint statement by 14 political parties including the TRS and AAP said.

