    Opposition's resolution against CAA must have made Pak happy: BJP

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The Opposition''s resolution against the amended citizenship law must have made Pakistan happy, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Monday, while asserting that the legislation was a chance to expose Islamabad''s "barbaric treatment" of minorities.

    He also said the Opposition ended up "unnecessarily" attacking the Modi government in the process.

    Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Union law minister said their unity stood "exposed".

    "Opposition unity stands exposed as major parties like SP, BSP, TMC and AAP kept away (from a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi). The resolution is neither in national interest nor in the interest of security. It is also not in the interest of those minorities who fled neighbouring countries to escape persecution," Prasad told reporters.

    Opposition parties, led by the Congress, adopted a resolution on Monday, demanding that the amended Citizenship Act be withdrawn and the process of NPR immediately stopped and asserting that it was all part of an "unconstitutional package" that targeted poor people, SC/STs and minorities.

