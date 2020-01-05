Oppn leaders spreading confusion on our toll-free number for supporting CAA: BJP

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 05: The BJP on Sunday claimed opposition parties are spreading confusion over a toll free number it has issued to seek people's support on the amended Citizenship Act, and asserted that it has undertaken a positive exercise to spread awareness about the law.

The BJP hit out at opposition parties after several memes and misleading posts emerged on social media about the number (8866288662).

Hours after BJP president Amit Shah said rumours were being spread about the number and noted that it belonged to his party and not to Netflix, as claimed in some posts, the party held a press conference to slam those spreading confusion over it.

Noting that vulgar claims are also being made, such as people can speak to lonely girls by dialling this number, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the exercise should not be reduced to ridicule.

'Opposition leaders are doing politics over such a positive step,' Patra said, adding that the BJP has worked to fix a decades-old issue like citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries by enacting the CAA.

The BJP leader also hit out at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over his tweets targeting the Modi government and the RSS.

Khan heads country called 'terroristan', Patra said, adding that he has been ranting against India and misleading people due to his frustration after surgical strikes.

The BJP spokesperson also took objection to Congress leader Rashid Alvi's reported remarks that Modi and Khan have been promoting each other as part of a conspiracy and asked the Congress to explain if this was the party's official stand.