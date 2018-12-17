Operation to rescue 13 miners underway in Meghalaya

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Shillong, Dec 17: Operation is underway to rescue the 13 miners who have been trapped in a mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River under Saipung police station in East Jaintia Hills.

Over 100 personnel have been pressed into action since Friday morning to rescue the people from the 320-feet deep mine.

Thirteen people who were working in an illegal mine in East Jaintia Hills got trapped after flooding.

The incident was reported to the district authorities on Thursday morning and the rescue efforts are on.

CM Conrad Sangma said "Very difficult and complicated situation. NDRF trying to save them but it looks very difficult."

"We are trying really hard but the water level is really high, the day after this incident took place I spoke to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and requested him to send more professional help, " said CM.

This is not the first time that labourers engaged in illegal mining of coal have been trapped in a mine.

At least 15 miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine near the Nangalbibra area in South Garo Hills in 2012. The bodies were never recovered.