  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Operation to rescue 13 miners underway in Meghalaya

    By
    |

    Shillong, Dec 17: Operation is underway to rescue the 13 miners who have been trapped in a mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River under Saipung police station in East Jaintia Hills.

    Over 100 personnel have been pressed into action since Friday morning to rescue the people from the 320-feet deep mine.

    Operation to rescue 13 miners underway in Meghalaya
    Operation is underway to rescue the 13 miners who've been trapped in a mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills. Courtesy: ANI news

    Thirteen people who were working in an illegal mine in East Jaintia Hills got trapped after flooding.

    Also Read | In this Meghalaya village, people communicate not through words but...

    The incident was reported to the district authorities on Thursday morning and the rescue efforts are on.

    CM Conrad Sangma said "Very difficult and complicated situation. NDRF trying to save them but it looks very difficult."

    "We are trying really hard but the water level is really high, the day after this incident took place I spoke to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and requested him to send more professional help, " said CM.

    This is not the first time that labourers engaged in illegal mining of coal have been trapped in a mine.

    At least 15 miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine near the Nangalbibra area in South Garo Hills in 2012. The bodies were never recovered.

    Read more about:

    meghalaya shillong ndrf

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue