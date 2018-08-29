  • search

Operation All Out: Forces take down Category A++ terrorist Altaf Kachroo

    Srinagar, Aug 29: The security forces achieved major success, when they gunned down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir today. Both the terrorists to be gunned down were from the Hizbul Mujahideen.

    Altaf Kachroo

    One of the terrorists who was gunned down was a close associate of Burhan Wani. The terrorist has been identified as Altaf Dar alias Altaf Kachroo. He was a district commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Kulgam. He was recruited in 2006 and was a resident of Hawara in Kulgam. He was classified as a Category A++ terrorist.

    The killing of Dar alias Kachroo is an important one. He was extremely dangerous and was leading the Hizbul Mujahideen. He had managed to recruit several youth into the outfit. In fact following the death of Wani, he was seen as a successor to him.

    Sources tell OneIndia that they have been on the look out for this person for nearly two years now. It was important to take him down as he had enforced a lot of recruitments into the Hizbul over the past two years.

