Only 11 pc Delhiites believe COVID-19 compliance effective: Survey

New Delhi, Aug 11: As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, a survey claimed that only 11 per cent Delhiites believed compliance was effective and seven per cent people said social distancing was being followed in their area.

Local social network 'LocalCircles' carried out the survey in the national capital with 6,291 respondents for three categories -- mask compliance, type of masks used and social distancing.

Of the 2,102 people surveyed for mask compliance, 33 per cent respondents said though they had masks, they did not wish to wear them while 31 per cent people said they had stopped carrying masks altogether.

Around 25 per cent people said they seldom wore masks while only about 11 per cent people said they used masks all the time.

Of the 2,091 people surveyed for the type of masks they used, 53 per cent said they wore the ones made of cloth, 26 per cent used disposable masks and seven per cent wore N-95. 'LocalCircles' asked 2,098 people whether they followed social distancing.

New Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in more than half of samples analysed, finds Delhi hospital study

Of these, 51 per cent people said they do not comply with this practice at all, while 34 per cent said there was little compliance. Only seven per cent respondents said social distancing was effective in their area.

Amid a spike in cases over the last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of the new infections were mild in nature.

Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to COVID-19 so far this month, a nearly three-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July, when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.

During the third wave of the pandemic, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched a high of 28,867 on January 13.