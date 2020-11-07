Explained: What are exit polls and when does it take place?

One per cent for China issue, while jobs, development topped issues in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 07: The India Today Axis My India exit polls have said that jobs and development were the top agenda.

42 per cent of the respondents said that for them development was the top election agenda and 30 per cent gave emphasis on unemployment. 11 per cent of the respondents have said that inflation was their main concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a factor for 3 per cent of the respondents. The caste factor and the Ladakh standoff with China were a factor for one per cent of the respondents.

Tejashwi most preferred as Bihar’s next CM says India Today-Axis My India exit poll

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, 44 per cent of the respondents want Yadav as the next CM of Bihar. On the other hand 35 per cent want Nitish Kumar to remain as the CM.

Chirag Paswan who broke away from the NDA is favoured as a CM only among 7 per cent of the voters. RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha was picked as the next CM by 4 per cent of the respondents.

Meanwhile, the Times Now-CVoter survey says that the NDA would win 116 as opposed to the Grand Alliance which is projected to win 116 seats in the just concluded Bihar Assembly elections 2020. The exit poll also said that Chirag Paswan-led LJP is likely to win just one seat.

The BJP however seems to be doing well in the by-elections. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 16 to 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party is projected to win 5 to 6 and in Gujarat the number is at 6 to 7.

Bihar to witness nail-biting fight, says ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2020

NDA will get 37.70 per cent vote share, while the Mahagathbandhan will secure 36.30 per cent. The LJP is expected to secure 8.50 per cent vote share and the others 17.50 per cent, the Times Now survey also says.