One Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: One foreign terrorist has been gunned down in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Karman Bhai alias Hanees. He was part of the proscribed Pakistan based terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, the ADGP Kashmir said.

Earlier the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet that an encounter took place at the Karen area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter began following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area following which both the Indian Army and the Kashmir Police were pressed into service.

One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @ Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area. Search is still going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/v8P0CFkUrp — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 11, 2022

In October the police had said that the forces had gunned down forty terrorists in the Valley. Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh had said that the security forces had gunned down 40 terrorists of Pakistan origin in various encounters.

Singh said that most of these terrorists had been tasked with targeting non-locals and those living in the Union Territory for a long time. There are attempts being made to push terrorists from across the border. Such attempts in recent times were foiled in Rajouri and Poonch, the DGP said.

By June this year the security forces had already gunned down over 100 terrorists in the Valley. The forces have been on high alert in the wake of intelligence warnings about enhanced activity at the terror launch pads across the border.

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 8:13 [IST]